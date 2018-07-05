CHARLTON (CBS) – Two tractor-trailers were involved in a crash during the Thursday morning commute, including one that was carrying several cars.

The crash was reported on the Mass Pike in Charlton just after 7 a.m. Significant traffic backups results from the collision.

One of the tractor-trailers rolled over following impact. Three people were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple tow trucks were called to the scene of the crash because seven cars were on one of the tractor-trailers.

The right and middle lanes of the Mass Pike are closed in the area.