BOSTON (CBS) – “So for this I probably went through 600 hot dogs,” said competitive eater Geoffrey Esper.

The hot dogs were not for a barbecue. Geoffrey Esper ate 600 hot dogs preparing for Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island. It’s ten minutes of mass consumption.

“The Syracuse, New York winner with 48 hot dogs and buns. The pepperoni roll and pizza eating champion of New York from Oxford, Massachusetts, Geoffrey Esper,” said the announcer.

“You’re trying your hardest. You’re trying to swallow. You’re trying to hold your breath for a long time. It gets pretty exhausting,” said Esper.

Esper is ranked number four in the world in competitive eating. His appetizer into the sport was his first contest in 2014, which he won by eating the most tacos. Since then his menu of accolades has grown.

“They had a kale eating contest. I don’t think I’ll go back,” said Esper.

For Esper, it’s not the food that brings him back.

“Competition, competition is fun,” said Esper.

Just like a trained athlete, he’s is now in recovery mode.

“I had some yogurt today and I will probably try to get some cardio and if not today go to gym tomorrow and cardio – got to burn it off,” said Esper.

Esper is a teacher by day. He always has food for thought.

“I don’t really brag about it. Most people don’t even I know about it,” said Esper.

He took fourth at Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest with 41 hot dogs and buns.

“I would like to get 60 at Coney. I’ve gotten close,” said Esper.

His pie in the sky would be to finish top three.