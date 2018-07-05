BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Police Department welcomed an honorary K9 for the day.

Olive was deputized by Sgt. Sam Silta, who kept his new friend busy, while his frantic family rushed to Children’s Hospital.

“The family was going through a very, very difficult time. They were trying to get their son to the emergency department,” said Sgt. Silta.

Silta was working a detail with the bomb squad outside the hospital for Vice President Mike Pence’s wife’s visit Thursday.

The bomb squad officers helped the family find a parking spot, while Sgt. Silta took care of Olive.

“We walked in the lobby, we walked the grounds of the hospital. She wanted to go over to Harvard Medical School because they have a nice grassy shady area. We hung out there for a little while, then we went back to the detail,” said Sgt. Silta.

Olive was reunited with his family after they took their son to the emergency room. Sgt. Silta is now hoping he get can get a four-legged ambassador full time.