WORCESTER (CBS) – A 13-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a Worcester pond.

Police responded to Bell Pond shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a distressed swimmer.

When officers arrived, they saw several people on the beach yelling that there was a boy missing in the water. One officer also observed several people in the water frantically looking for the missing boy.

The officer entered the water and formed a water line search with people that were there. Together, they searched but could not locate the boy.

Worcester Fire Scuba Team arrived and found the boy within three and a half minutes. He was not identified pending notifications to his family.

The boy was found in 12 feet of water approximately 69 feet from shore.

Immediate life support measures were conducted on the boy. It was estimated that he was under water for approximately 15 minutes.

The boy was rushed to nearby U-Mass Medical Center. A pulse was restored and the boy began to breath. He was later pronounced dead hours later at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation by Worcester Police detectives found that four lifeguards were working at the beach during the day but ended their shift at 7 p.m.

Before leaving, signs were posted that the beach was closed for the remainder of the day, police said. Lifeguards also instructed all persons to exit the water and explained that the beach was closed.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses while members of the Crime Scene Unit combed the area.

Police are investigating the drowning.