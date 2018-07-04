  • WBZ TVOn Air

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal authorities say they have intercepted a shipment of 108 phony replica Super Bowl rings representing many past champion teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles.

fake patriots super bowl ring More Than 100 Phony Super Bowl Rings Seized, Including Patriots Replicas

A fake New England Patriots Super Bowl ring was among the fake rings seized. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the rings were found in an express consignment parcel that arrived June 18 from Hong Kong marked as alloy rings.

Trade enforcement officers noted “poor craftsmanship” and detained the rings to verify their authenticity with the National Football League, the trademark holder.

fake super bowl rings More Than 100 Phony Super Bowl Rings Seized, Including Patriots Replicas

Federal law enforcement seized $1 million in fake Super Bowl rings.(Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Customs officials say the NFL confirmed that the rings were phony. Officials say an authorized replica of a Super Bowl ring can cost $10,000 but counterfeit ones are offered on the internet for $25.

