BOSTON (AP) — Ramps of a Massachusetts highway are shut down as a drawbridge that runs across the highway remains stuck.

Massachusetts State Police say the northbound and southbound ramps of Interstate 93 in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston are closed until further notice.

A drawbridge stuck open on Tuesday afternoon in Dorchester (WBZ-TV)

A drawbridge is stuck open. Police say motorists should expect heavy delays in the area and seek alternative routes. No further information is available about why the bridge is stuck.

