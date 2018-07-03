BOSTON (CBS) — Don Sweeney continued his work in free agency on Tuesday, re-signing two members of the Bruins.

The team announced that Sean Kuraly and Anton Blidh both signed new deals.

Kuraly, 25, signed a three-year contract with an average annual value of $1.275 million. Blidh, 23, signed a one-year deal with a $650,000 cap hit. Both had been restricted free agents.

Kuraly played in 75 games last year for the Bruins, registering 14 points on six goals and eight assists. He was a consistent contributor on the fourth line with Tim Schaller (who’s since moved on to Columbus) and Noel Acciari.

Blidh played in just one NHL game last season after playing in 19 the previous year. He has just one goal and one assist in those games, but he’s coming off an AHL career-high 26 points with Providence last season.