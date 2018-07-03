BOSTON (CBS) – People are counting down to Boston’s famous Fourth of July celebration, and several hundred headed to the Esplanade on Tuesday to watch the musicians rehearse.

They ran to get front-row seats, hours before the popular performers are set to take the stage.

9-year-old Isabelle Esty from Gorham, N.H. said she ran to get the best seats.

For some first timers, it was this year’s headliners that drew them to the city in this heat.

Like Esty, Amanda Holleran of Braintree is excited to see Rachel Plattan.

“She’s my favorite artist. I try to make it to every concert when she’s in the northeast,” Holleran said.

Others can’t imagine taking in the Fourth of July anyplace else.

“You have a beautiful city,” said Guy Bernard, who traveled from Ottawa with his wife for the big show.

“We decided to come to Boston this year because we heard about beautiful things about the city. The history about the city,” Bernard said. “My wife loves classical music. She is a soprano singer.”

The event is about festive fun. But the focus, especially Tuesday, was staying safe and comfortable.

“We stayed in the shade and drank a lot of water,” said Rob Esty of Gorham, N.H.

“Hydrate, hydrate and a little bit more hydrate. Feels like 106 (degrees) or something ridiculous, so, wasn’t expecting it to be this hot,” Holleran said.