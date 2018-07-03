Filed Under:Linsey Malia, Stonehill College

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish appeals court has increased the prison sentence for a man convicted of aggravated manslaughter for crashing his jet ski into a boat, killing two American students, to 30 months.

The Eastern High Court in Copenhagen says the 25-year-old Dane, who wasn’t identified, fled after the fatal crash on May 6, 2016, to a suburban harbor where he was arrested. He has admitted steering the jet ski that slammed into a rental boat containing a group of students, killing Leah Bell, 18, of Madisonville, Louisiana, and Linsey Malia, 21, of Easton, Massachusetts.

Linsey Malia. (Photo Credit: Stonehill College)

The man, originally sentenced in January to two years in prison, told the court he lost control of the jet ski. The appeals court said it increased the sentence because of the recklessness of his act.

