NORTHBRIDGE (CBS) – A tanker crashed into two cars in Northbridge early Monday morning, leaving a trail of damage.

The Cape Cod Gas truck slammed into the parked cars on Linwood Avenue and then rolled down an embankment around 5:30 a.m.

Rick Masnyk told WBZ-TV he heard a thunderous crash outside of his home. When he looked outside one car had been dragged from the front of a neighbor’s house several yards down the street. No one was in the cars.

Masnyk said the truck driver limped and rubbed his head after getting out of his rig. He was taken away in an ambulance.

Homes in the neighborhood were evacuated as a precaution. A hazardous materials team was cleaning up the mess and a tow truck was called in to remove the tanker.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.