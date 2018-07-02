NORWOOD (CBS) — Hawes Pool in Norwood was the place to be Monday afternoon and it didn’t take long to see why: the kids of Norwood know how to cool off.

“I think my dad said if it’s hot, you might be able to fry an egg on the sidewalk, and it’s hot,” one boy said.

The town of Norwood was experiencing a heat index in the triple digits.

It was quite a way to kick off the first day of summer camp. Brian Curley, a camp counselor said, “We all tried to make a game plan on make sure we kind of drill the kids to make sure they have enough water, keep them in the shade, do whatever we can to keep them as hydrated as possible.”

As soon as Lynn Hull saw how hot it was going to feel, she knew where she was headed.

“It’s really hot and I don’t like staying inside,” Hull said. “We try to just get in the water. We love having the pool here in Norwood, we are really lucky.”

Camp counselors and lifeguards reminded everyone at Hawes Pool that being in the water isn’t enough, and you have to drink it, too.

“It helps but you want to make sure the kids have plenty of time to get some shade, some water, rest,” Aiden Reardon, one of the pool’s lifeguards said.

Seth Noel, a young boy enjoying the pool had it down. “Drink a lot of water and put some sunscreen on and maybe you should go in the pool a lot of time,” he said.

Many parents said they plan to be at Hawes Pool all week because they know it’s a great way to keep cool.