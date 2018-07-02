  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    9:00 PMSalvation
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bald Eagle, Lebanon NH

LEBANON, N.H. (CBS) – A local youth called police to report an injured bald eagle, which is now in the care of an environmental group in Vermont.

Police received the report of the injured bald eagle over the weekend, the department said in a Facebook post on Monday.

lebanon eagle 3 Injured Bald Eagle Rescued After New Hampshire Youth Calls Police

This injured bald eagle was rescued when a youth called police. (Photo: Lebanon, N.H. Police Department)

Lebanon, N.H. Police Officer Jeremy Perkins responded to the area of Plainfield and Trues Brook roads on Saturday, and located the eagle.

Perkins and Officer Daniel Gaspard contained the eagle and kept it from going into Route 12-A traffic.

lebanon eagle police Injured Bald Eagle Rescued After New Hampshire Youth Calls Police

A police officer kept the bald eagle from going into traffic until help arrived. (Photo: Lebanon, N.H. Police Department)

Police called the Vermont Institute of Natural Science, a nonprofit environmental research and avian rehabilitation organization.

Representatives of the organization responded to the scene and safely captured the eagle.

They are assessing the eagle’s injuries and hope to rehabilitate it, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s