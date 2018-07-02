LEBANON, N.H. (CBS) – A local youth called police to report an injured bald eagle, which is now in the care of an environmental group in Vermont.

Police received the report of the injured bald eagle over the weekend, the department said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Lebanon, N.H. Police Officer Jeremy Perkins responded to the area of Plainfield and Trues Brook roads on Saturday, and located the eagle.

Perkins and Officer Daniel Gaspard contained the eagle and kept it from going into Route 12-A traffic.

Police called the Vermont Institute of Natural Science, a nonprofit environmental research and avian rehabilitation organization.

Representatives of the organization responded to the scene and safely captured the eagle.

They are assessing the eagle’s injuries and hope to rehabilitate it, police said.