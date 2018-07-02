BOSTON (CBS) — Just days after making the best start by a Red Sox pitcher in Yankee Stadium since Pedro Martinez in 1999, Chris Sale earned a rather nice accolade from Major League Baseball.

Sale was named the American League Pitcher of the Month for his work in June. It’s Sale’s first Pitcher of the Month award since June 2015, when he was with the White Sox, and it’s the third time in his career that he’s earned the accolade.

In six starts, Sale went 3-2 but posted a 1.76 ERA and a 0.756 WHIP. He struck out 60 batters in 41 innings while walking just nine, and hitters batted just .154 with a .422 OPS against him.

In the American League in June, Sale was second in strikeouts, tied for second in wins, and fifth in ERA.

Sale accentuated his dominant month with a seven-inning performance in the Bronx, during which he allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out 11 batters and keeping the Yankees off the scoreboard in an 11-0 Boston victory.

Sale beat out CC Sabathia, Luis Severino, Tyler Skaggs, Trevor Bauer, Shane Bieber, Blake Snell, Edwin Diaz, Dylan Bundy, Blake Treinen and Sean Manaea for the award.

#RedSox pitchers who have struck out 60+ batters in a single calendar month in the last 100 years: 🔹 Roger Clemens

🔹 Pedro Martinez

🔹 Chris Sale pic.twitter.com/LRUhHHGZd2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 2, 2018

Jon Lester of the Chicago Cubs won the award for the National League Pitcher of the Month.