BOSTON (CBS) – Stifling heat continues to grip the eastern two-thirds of the country, with some of the most intense heat index values from the Mid-Atlantic to right here in the Northeast.

Several cities and towns across New England hit the century mark Sunday and the “real feel” was even hotter than that. We won’t be quite as brutal today (I mean we’re splitting hairs here), highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with heat index values in the low 100s.

Heat advisories are posted away from the coastline, where there will be a bit of relief thanks to an onshore wind. It’s that breeze that I think will prevent Boston from hitting 90 Monday, although it’ll be close.

We’ll be storm-free Monday, but that won’t be the case Tuesday or for the 4th of July. An approaching cold front tomorrow won’t actually cool us off at all, but it will trigger some hit or miss thunderstorms in the afternoon. It’s a bit of a trade off right? The rain and storm action will drop the temperature temporarily as they come through, but you’ll also want to be prepped to get inside should a storm head your way.

Any storms that develop Tuesday should be focused either side of the Massachusetts Turnpike and north and west of Boston.

There will likely be a few pop-up storms around on the 4th of July too, but I don’t anticipate anything widespread, think isolated risk. Any storms that crop up will be dwindling by the time the sun sets, meaning the fireworks celebration will be good to go. The only spot that could have some issues would be along the immediate south coast to Cape Cod where some low clouds and areas of fog may limit visibility.

Check: Local 4th of July Fireworks Finder

So when does the heat finally break? Just in time for the weekend! How does sunshine, low humidity and upper 70s to lower 80s sound? Perfect to me. The cooler, drier air will be ushered in by some scattered strong to severe thunderstorms on Friday though, so stay tuned for specific timing on those as the week progresses.