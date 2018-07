BOSTON (CBS) — Ten people are displaced after a fire broke out at their Dorchester home around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Flames were jumping out of the third floor of a triple-decker on Armandine Street when firefighters arrived.

All of the residents were safely evacuated, the Boston Fire Department said, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston Fire estimated about $300,000 was done in damage.