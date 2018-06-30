WEATHER ALERTExtreme Heat All Weekend
BOSTON (CBS) — A Boston University student suffered minor injuries during a hazmat situation at a university building on Saturday.

The student was injured when the chemicals he was mixing exploded, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The Boston Fire Department responded to Boston University Saturday for a hazmat situation. (WBZ-TV)

The student was in the chemical research facility, mixing those chemicals in a flask.

For some reason, the mixture exploded, splattering the student. Firefighters decontaminated the student before handing him over to paramedics.

Boston Fire Department District Chief Paul Carey described the student’s injuries as “very minor.”

“I think his feelings took a little hit because it was an explosion,” Carey said. “It really scared him. But there was an acid involved, so protocol with acid splashed on people is to irrigate, irrigate, irrigate and we did that for about 20 minutes before we gave him to EMS.”

