BOSTON (CBS) – Saturday counted as one of the “dog days” of summer, especially for the dogs who attended “Woofstock.”

The dog-friendly event was held at the Harvard Athletic Complex.

woofstock dogs Dog Friendly Festival Woofstock Held In Boston

Dogs at “Woofstock.” (WBZ-TV)

Given the heat, the kiddie pools were a big draw.

The dogs, who splashed in the pools to cool off, also got to meet some new doggie friends, run agility courses and interact with vendors specializing in dog products.

woofstock dogs 2 Dog Friendly Festival Woofstock Held In Boston

“Woofstock.” (WBZ-TV)

The event raises money for rescue groups.

The organization “Last Hope K-9” also had some dogs available for adoption.

