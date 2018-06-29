BOSTON (CBS) – We are heating up this weekend. In this week’s Summer Of Savings, we start with a way to cool off – for free.

Saturday, you can chill out on the ice in Revere. The city is holding its summer skate at Cronin Skating Rink. The event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a free BBQ after the skating session ends.

Take in the sun and sand Saturday, with the Life’s a Beach Festival And Kidfest at Wollaston Beach in Quincy. Circus performers, storytellers, pirates and even a lobster touch tank will be on hand for the fun, which includes obstacle courses, sack races and a dance party. The event runs from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

And finally, end your weekend with a movie outside! Patriot Place kicks off their summer flicks with Justice League. It begins at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, with the pre-show, including frozen yogurt. Just be sure to bring a blanket and chairs.