LAWRENCE (CBS) – A man was struck and killed by an MBTA commuter train in Lawrence late Friday morning while he was sitting on a platform next to the tracks.

MBTA Train 212 on the Haverhill line was pulling into the old Lawrence Station near Merrimack Street around 11 a.m. when it “clipped the legs of a 49-year-old man who had been sitting on a platform next to the tracks,” the Essex District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “The train operator blew his whistle and used emergency brakes in an effort to avoid striking the individual.”

Investigators say the man was sitting on the platform when the train clipped his legs, killing him. (WBZ-TV)

The man died at the scene. His name has not been made public. Investigators said foul play is not suspected.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

