FOXBORO (CBS) – If you’re thinking about running the 2019 Boston Marathon, you may qualify for it by first running 26.2 miles around Gillette Stadium in September.

The Sept. 28 event is open to 100 runners, who will run more than 100 laps on the warning track surrounding the turf. It will be the first marathon held around the home turf of the New England Patriots.

The course is USA Track & Field certified and the only Boston Marathon qualifier run entirely in an NFL stadium.

The event will raise money for the New England Patriots Foundation to help fight homelessness in New England.

The race will begin at 5 p.m., giving runners a “Friday night lights” experience at Gillette Stadium. Runners will be treated to live performances and music, appearances by Patriots alumni and cheerleaders, and other entertainment throughout the evening.

Spectators will be able to cheer on runners from the Optum Field Lounge, an indoor and outdoor hospitality space located on field level in the south end zone. The lounge will also serve as the water stop for the race.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our first marathon inside Gillette Stadium,” said Josh Kraft, president of the New England Patriots Foundation, in a statement. “This is a really unique opportunity for participants to run a USATF-certified course that covers 26.2 miles entirely inside the home of the Patriots and the Revolution and will help us to raise critical funds for the New England Patriots Foundation to benefit homeless shelter programs throughout the region.”

Spots for the 2018 Gillette Stadium Marathon are limited. Runner selections will be made until all spots are filled and accepted participants will be notified on a rolling basis.

Participants will be required to raise a minimum of $5,000.

For a marathon application, click here.

And if baseball is your thing, Fenway Park will be holding its own marathon on Aug. 24, offering 75 runners the opportunity to complete an entire marathon inside the storied ballpark.

Each runner will be required to raise a minimum of $5,000 in exchange for a bib. The funds raised will benefit the Red Sox Foundation, which primarily focuses on youth programming and cancer research.

For a Fenway Park marathon application, click here.