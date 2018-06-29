BOSTON (CBS) – A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to a Boston hospital after nearly drowning at the Sea Crest Beach Hotel in Falmouth Friday afternoon.

The situation unfolded poolside. “There was a bunch of people yelling, ‘There is a boy by the pool, are there any doctors, any nurses?'” witness Kristie Nusha said.

The hotel was hosting a nurse practitioner conference and witnesses say many attending jumped into action.

“So my mom is a nurse practitioner, so she went over as well to see what was up, what was wrong with the boy, but I think he had a couple of doctors around him,” Nusha said.

Falmouth Fire and Police arrived at the Quaker Road resort shortly after. Police say the ten-year-old was treated at the scene, then taken to Falmouth Hospital and later flown by helicopter to a Boston area hospital for further treatment.

The resort released a statement saying: “Our thoughts are with the boy and his family. Our staff is working with fire and police officials to provide them with any relevant information, and we are referring any questions to them.”

The boy’s condition is unknown at this time. Police and the health department are investigating the incident.