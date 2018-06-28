  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Dr. Mallika Marshall, HealthWatch, Teenagers

BOSTON (CBS) – Could a little narcissism be a good thing?

Researchers at Queen’s University Belfast looked at 340 teens at three different schools in Italy and found that narcissistic adolescents tended to perform better in school than their peers.

People who are narcissistic believe they’re better than anyone else and deserve a reward, but researchers say that heightened sense of self-worth encourages people to accept challenges and allows them to succeed under pressure.

True narcissism is considered a pathology or dysfunction, but the researchers say sub-clinical narcissism or having narcissistic personality traits without a true disorder shouldn’t necessarily be frowned upon.

