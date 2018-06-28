A Slice Of Sully: Should Celtics Go All-In For Kawhi Leonard?Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio, and the Celtics have the assets to get him in a trade. But with just one year left on his deal, and dreams of playing with the Lakers, is it worth it for Boston? Scott Sullivan and Steve Burton discuss the Kawhi conundrum, as well as Marcus Smart's restricted free agency and what to expect from rookie Robert Williams, on the latest edition of "A Slice Of Sully"!