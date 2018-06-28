BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are weighing legislation that would let those seeking state driver’s licenses designate their gender as “X” instead of “male” or “female.”
The proposed change would also apply to learner’s permits and state identification cards. No documentation would be required for the designation.
On Thursday, the Massachusetts Senate is expected to debate the bill , sponsored by Democratic Sen. Karen Spilka, who said the proposal recognizes the rights of transgender individuals.
Thursday morning, during a press conference with transgender and civil rights advocates prior to the hearing, Spilka spoke of “allowing a neutral, non-binary option” for designation on driver’s licenses.
“It’s a milestone. It should not be something that causes stress or conflict,” Spilka said of obtaining a driver’s license.
A handful of states, including California and Oregon as well as Washington, D.C., already allow the gender X designation on driver’s licenses.
The new rules would take effect Nov. 1. The House has yet to consider the bill.
I “identify” as a Leprechaun. Where’s me pot o’ gold?????
I also DEMAND that my preferred pro-noun be “His Royal Highness”!!!!
OK, “Their Royal Highness” would also be OK if that’s a problem.