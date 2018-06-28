WEATHER ALERTHeavy Downpours Thursday
Filed Under:Driver's Licenses, Massachusetts Lawmakers, Transgender

BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are weighing legislation that would let those seeking state driver’s licenses designate their gender as “X” instead of “male” or “female.”

The proposed change would also apply to learner’s permits and state identification cards. No documentation would be required for the designation.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts Senate is expected to debate the bill , sponsored by Democratic Sen. Karen Spilka, who said the proposal recognizes the rights of transgender individuals.

Thursday morning, during a press conference with transgender and civil rights advocates prior to the hearing, Spilka spoke of “allowing a neutral, non-binary option” for designation on driver’s licenses.

“It’s a milestone. It should not be something that causes stress or conflict,” Spilka said of obtaining a driver’s license.

A handful of states, including California and Oregon as well as Washington, D.C., already allow the gender X designation on driver’s licenses.

The new rules would take effect Nov. 1. The House has yet to consider the bill.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments
  1. Zeigfried Whiffle says:
    June 28, 2018 at 11:14 am

    I “identify” as a Leprechaun. Where’s me pot o’ gold?????

    I also DEMAND that my preferred pro-noun be “His Royal Highness”!!!!

    OK, “Their Royal Highness” would also be OK if that’s a problem.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s