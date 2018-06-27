DIGHTON (CBS) – An 18-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Dighton.

Michael Pacheco, 17, was shot and killed Tuesday evening in his home on Forest Street, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. They have not released any details about the incident. But, according to a police report, 18-year-old Joseph Medeiros told Dighton Police, “I accidentally shot my friend.”

Medeiros, who is from Rehoboth, was charged early Wednesday morning with involuntary manslaughter, carrying an illegal firearm and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He will be arraigned Wednesday in Taunton District Court.

Pacheco was a student at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School.

“We are saddened by the news that one of our Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School students has fallen to gun violence. Unfortunately, we are now trying to make sense out of another life lost needlessly and ended at a remarkably young age,” Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Azar said in a statement Wednesday.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the victim and the victim’s family at this time. I would ask, once again, that we use this tragedy as a reflective piece to ensure that it never is repeated again.”

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District will provide grief counselors for anyone who needs them on Thursday at the high school beginning at 7:30 a.m.