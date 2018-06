BOSTON (CBS) – Three firefighters required medical treatment following a hamzat incident on Congress Street in Boston.

An extinguishing system activated on the fifth floor of the building at 230 Congress Street around 12:45 p.m. It is a 12-story commercial building.

The building remained evacuated several hours after the initial call.

HazMat Techs preparing to make entry to the upper floors to evaluate the conditions. DeCon Companies are staged below. pic.twitter.com/QE1tK5UZOd — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 27, 2018

Oxygen levels were depleted during the incident. As a result, three firefighters were taken to area hospital complaining of dizziness.