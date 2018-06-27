BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Wanamaker left a lot of money on the table to join the Boston Celtics.

Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens convinced Wanamaker to trade in his star status in Europe for a bench role on the championship-hopeful Celtics for next season. Wanamaker could fill in important spot on the Boston depth chart, but he also took quite a paycut to do so.

According to international basketball reporter David Pick, Wanamaker has signed a one-year guaranteed deal with Boston for the rookie minimum. In doing so, he’s losing out on $3.8 million that he could have earned by staying in Europe.

Boston Celtics, Brad Wanamaker agreed on guaranreed one-year rookie minimum deal for $831,311, sources tell me. Euroleague's all-guard bet on himself, left $3.8M net on the table in Barcelona. https://t.co/edsUZUs2fR — David Pick (@IAmDPick) June 26, 2018

It’s likely that Wanamaker, who went undrafted out of Pitt in 2011, felt that getting a shot in the NBA would eventually lead to a bigger payday and other opportunities to play stateside. He enjoyed loads of success in the Euroleague the last three years, averaging 13.5 points in that span while also earning MVP honors in the Turkish finals, and it was time to use that resume to get to the NBA.

When the Celtics came calling, it was an opportunity too good to pass up for Wanamaker, even if it means making less.