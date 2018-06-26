BOSTON (CBS) – Every July 4th, the eyes of the nation turn toward Boston, where the ultimate celebration of America unfolds on the Esplanade. It serves as an annual reminder of our state’s stature as the epicenter of American patriotism, the place that gave the nation the first public school, the first public library, the first newspaper, and the slavery abolition movement.

So how in the name of John Quincy Adams did the website WalletHub.com manage to come up with a list that names places like Virginia, Alaska, Wyoming and South Carolina as the most patriotic states, but ranks the cradle of liberty dead last?

Look at the absurd criteria they used.

The number of active-duty military personnel is given great weight, as if that were a measure of local patriotism instead of the cost of living and availability of inexpensive real estate. And their claim of lagging civic engagement here based on things like Google searches for US flags prompts a question:

Why don’t you come sit in one of our uniquely-democratic town meetings, or attend one of the first amendment-validating protests we’re known for, before you judge us?

How bogus is this website’s work? They also rank Boston as the 56th best place in the country to celebrate the 4th of July, behind garden spots like Tucson, Arizona and Boise, Idaho. Are you kidding me?

Sorry, WalletHub – no one will be saving a spot for you at the Hatch Shell next week.