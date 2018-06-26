PEABODY (CBS) – A North Shore cafe is looking for answers after a cash register full of money disappeared. Many of the workers at the small business have special needs.

The sign out front of Peabody’s Breaking Grounds Café reads, ‘Changing Lives One Cup at a Time’ and it sure does.

“I’ve seen people who weren’t really engaged with the customers, are now greeting everyone at the door,” said Tim Brown, director of innovation & Strategy at Northeast ARC.

“People who kind of struggled with maintaining tasks are now employed in the community and working nearly full time hours within the restaurant business.”

These young adults with different abilities work hard; so imagine their disappointment Tuesday morning to find their cash drawer empty.

“It’s a small dollar amount but it really hurts our mission to be able to provide this service to people,” Brown said. “Basically it’s stealing from people with disabilities.”

Nothing appeared broken into or out of place. The challenge for police when they arrived was that the staff had already been working in the area for some time before they realized the money was gone.

The whole program is based on sales. However, the Breaking Grounds team is finding comfort — the community they love to serve, loves them back.

“When I first posted on Facebook that this had happened people immediately started reaching out; local businesses, friends, regular customers,” Brown said. “People who have never been in here have stated they’ll definitely be stopping by within the next week just to say hi and be supportive.”