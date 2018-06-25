By David Robichaud
FOXBORO (CBS) – The green, lush lawns in the town of Foxboro may soon become crunchy and brown. The town’s Water Department was just forced to issue a total outdoor water ban.

Water Dept Superintendent Bob Worthley told WBZ that the water supply had become dangerously low, so low that they were worried the fire department wouldn’t have enough water to battle a major blaze.

So last Thursday they put out the word that residents cannot water lawns, wash cars or fill kiddie pools until further notice.

Worthley says previous water restrictions issued on May 1st were largely ignored by residents so they were forced to take drastic measures. He says within just a few days, the town’s water supply gained one million gallons in the storage tank.

