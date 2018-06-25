BOXFORD (CBS) – A two-year-old girl and seven-year-old boy were in the backseat of a car that slammed into a tree in Boxford Monday morning. Their mother, who was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, could face charges.

The boy was medflighted to Mass. General Hospital with a serious head injury.

Boxford Police Chief James Riter says he was the first to respond to the single car crash just before 11:00 am. Investigators say a 2007 Honda crashed into a tree on Rt. 97.

The mom and two children were transported to Beverly Hospital and the 7-year-old was then medflighted to MGH for surgery. Police say they are looking into whether the driver was impaired.

“It was clear it was one car straight into a tree, no skid marks, no sign that the operator attempted to do anything to correct going off the roadway,” Chief Riter said.

Police say both children were in carseats, but it is unclear if they were properly restrained. State Police and the Department of Children and Families are involved in the investigation.