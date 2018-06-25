BOSTON (CBS) — When NHL free agency opens on July 1, the Boston Bruins may get a visit from one of the biggest names on the open market.

New York Islanders center John Tavares has narrowed down his list of teams that he will visit this offseason, and the Bruins are in the mix according to Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Tavares list just about finalized, it appears. Leafs, Sharks, Stars are in, as mentioned a couple days ago. Believe the Bruins are in as well. Canadiens and Vegas not on the list as of now.#Isles will get in there too, of course. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) June 25, 2018

Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic reported Monday morning that the Bruins are indeed on the list of teams Tavares will meet with this week.

Confirmed teams that John Tavares will meet with this week at CAA offices in L.A.: Dallas, Boston, San Jose, Toronto, Tampa (plus of course NYI). The Tavares camp will also have conversations with 2-3 other teams over the phone and perhaps also meet with 1-2 of them. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 25, 2018

The 27-year-old Tavares is one of the most prolific scorers in the NHL, potting 37 goals to go with 47 assists in 82 games for the Isles last season. Since the Islanders made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2009, Tavares has averaged 30 goals over his nine NHL seasons. He has only been to the playoffs three times over his career, logging 11 goals and 11 assists in 24 games.

Tavares is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career and won’t be a cheap option for any team looking to sign him this offseason. He’ll likely command an annual salary over $10 million, so fitting a giant contract like that would require some housekeeping by the Bruins. Boston would likely need to jettison the contracts of veterans David Krejci and David Backes to make room for Tavares this summer.