Filed Under:Local TV, New Hampshire

BOW, N.H. (CBS) – Police arrested a 33-year-old New Hampshire man for allegedly driving while intoxicated and other charges twice within the span of 24 hours.

Bow police said they responded to a Route 3A gas station Thursday at 2:49 p.m. for a report of someone nodding off in the driver’s seat. There they arrested Benjamin Benoit, of Boscawen, and charged him with DUI and possession of controlled drugs. Benoit was then released on bail.

At 8:35 a.m. the next day, Concord police responded to Cumberland Farms on North Main Street for a report of someone passed out in a car, and found Benoit sleeping.

benoit mug shots NH Man Arrested Twice In 24 Hours On DWI Charges

Benjamin Benoit. (Image credits: Concord police)

They determined that the Nissan Altima Benoit was in was stolen from a Pembroke workplace. Police arrested Benoit and charged him with DWI, possession of stolen property and breach of bail conditions. He was released again on personal recognizance.

Benoit is due to make two court appearances in July. Anyone with information on the incidents are asked to call police.

