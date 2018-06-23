BOSTON (CBS) – The Bruins won’t be adding the services of free agent Ilya Kovalchuk.

Boston was reportedly one of the finalists for Kovalchuk. But the veteran forward agreed to a 3-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings, the team announced on Saturday.

The 35-year-old last appeared in the NHL as a member of the New Jersey Devils in the 2012-13 season.

He has since played in the KHL. Last season, Kovalchuk notched 63 points in 53 games.

Boston made its interest in Kovalchuk clear throughout the process. General Manager Don Sweeney said on Thursday the Bruins had “numerous conversations” with Kovalchuk’s representatives.

Sweeney added that Kovalchuk “fits a need.” But the Bruins will now have to fill that void elsewhere.