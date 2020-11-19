NFL Placing All 32 Teams On COVID-19 Intensive ProtocolWith COVID-19 cases spiking around the country and within the league, the NFL is trying to be proactive in order to prevent a disruption to the season.

Everything The Celtics Did -- And Didn't Do -- At 2020 NBA DraftThere were no fireworks, but the Celtics did knock a few things off their offseason to-do list at the NBA Draft.

An 'Absolute Sniper': What To Know About Celtics Draft Pick Aaron NesmithEverything you need to know about Boston draft pick Aaron Nesmith, who believes he can provide an immediate spark for the Boston Celtics.

Celtics Draft Oregon Guard Payton Pritchard At No. 26; Trade 30th Pick To MemphisThe Celtics added some guard depth with the team's second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, taking Oregon point guard Payton Pritchard with the 26th overall selection.

Celtics Draft Vanderbilt Forward Aaron Nesmith With 14th Overall PickWith the 14th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Celtics drafted Vanderbilt forward Aaron Nesmith.