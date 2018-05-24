Boston's Buzziest Restaurants: Seafood, Burgers & MoreWondering where Boston's in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

Boston's Top Spots To Savor Thai FoodLooking for a sublime Thai meal near you? These are Boston's top rated spots.

Phantom Gourmet: Black ArrowIf you love seafood, the Phantom Gourmet has just the place for you: Black Arrow in Manchester-by-the-sea.

Phantom Gourmet: The Oysterman In DuxburyThere is no place on the planet that makes oysters quite like the waters of Duxbury Bay. If you want them fresh, you have to go see The Oysterman.

Phantom Gourmet: Great 8 Spots For Latin FoodEmanadas, paella, ceviche and more; Phantom is most definitely a lover of Latin cuisine. These are the 8 Greatest places he’s found to get it.

Phantom Gourmet: Campo Enoteca In ManchesterAuthentic handmade ravioli and slow simmered sauces. Fluffy housemade focaccia and charcuterie boards sliced right in the dining room. There are so many reasons to go to Campo.