A Slice Of Sully: How Healthy Is Chris Sale?Steve Burton and Scott Sullivan slice up some more Red Sox talk, including concerns over the health of ace Chris Sale. They also touch on whether David Price can keep his amazing run going in the playoffs, and if the team will be able to overcome their bullpen woes in October!

Rob Gronkowski Responds To Jalen Ramsey's CriticismJalen Ramsey doesn't think Rob Gronkowski is as good as people think he is, which will give the Patriots tight end a little added motivation when he takes the field against Ramsey's Jaguars on Sunday.

Patriots' QB Tom Brady Ready For Another Tough Matchup Vs. JaguarsTom Brady knows the Patriots are going to have their hands full with a tough Jaguars team this weekend.

Chris Sale Discusses One-Inning Return To Red SoxChris Sale was back on the mound for the Red Sox on Tuesday, tossing one inning of scoreless ball against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bruins Players React To Team Trading Adam McQuaidBruins players were sad to hear that the team traded away veteran defenseman Adam McQuaid, losing both a teammate and a good friend.

Patriots Give Back To Community After Winning Season OpenerAfter their home opener victory over the Texans, Patriots running back James White traded his cleats for bowling shoes, hoping to bring another big win to Boston Medical Center during his fundraising tournament. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.