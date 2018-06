A Slice Of Sully: Should Celtics Go All-In For Kawhi Leonard?Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio, and the Celtics have the assets to get him in a trade. But with just one year left on his deal, and dreams of playing with the Lakers, is it worth it for Boston? Scott Sullivan and Steve Burton discuss the Kawhi conundrum, as well as Marcus Smart's restricted free agency and what to expect from rookie Robert Williams, on the latest edition of "A Slice Of Sully"!

Jack Studnicka Taking Charge At Bruins Development CampBruins top prospect Jack Studnicka chats with WBZ-TV's Dan Roche about his leadership role at this week's development camp.

Sports Final: Pedro Martinez Says 2018 Red Sox 'Have All The Tools'Pedro Martinez sat down with Dan Roche for WBZ-TV's Sports Final on Sunday night. The former Red Sox ace is shocked at how mature the 2018 Red Sox are on the field given their young roster.

Sports Final: Cedric Maxwell On Smart's Free Agency, Celtics Draft Pick Robert WilliamsCeltics radio analyst Cedric Maxwell joined Dan Roche on WBZ-TV's Sports Final on Sunday to discuss the summer ahead for Boston, including C's draft pick Robert Williams, the culture in Boston, and Marcus Smart's free agency.

Alex Cora On Hanley Ramriez Reports: 'I Hope It's Not True'The Red Sox manager said he was unaware of Hanley Ramirez being "eyed" in a criminal investigation until reports surfaced.

Rhode Island Lawmakers Pass Deal To Fund New PawSox StadiumThe state would shell out $54 million to keep the team, though Worcester remains an option as well.