Sports Final: Cedric Maxwell On Smart's Free Agency, Celtics Draft Pick Robert Williams

Sports Final: Pedro Martinez Says 2018 Red Sox 'Have All The Tools'Pedro Martinez sat down with Dan Roche for WBZ-TV's Sports Final on Sunday night. The former Red Sox ace is shocked at how mature the 2018 Red Sox are on the field given their young roster.

Sports Final: Cedric Maxwell On Smart's Free Agency, Celtics Draft Pick Robert WilliamsCeltics radio analyst Cedric Maxwell joined Dan Roche on WBZ-TV's Sports Final on Sunday to discuss the summer ahead for Boston, including C's draft pick Robert Williams, the culture in Boston, and Marcus Smart's free agency.

Alex Cora On Hanley Ramriez Reports: 'I Hope It's Not True'The Red Sox manager said he was unaware of Hanley Ramirez being "eyed" in a criminal investigation until reports surfaced.

Rhode Island Lawmakers Pass Deal To Fund New PawSox StadiumThe state would shell out $54 million to keep the team, though Worcester remains an option as well.

Celtics Are Pumped They Landed Robert Williams With 27th Pick In NBA DraftCeltics head coach Brad Stevens and President of Basketball Ops. Danny Ainge had some great things to say about Robert Williams, whom the Celtics drafted 27th overall Thursday night.

Danny Ainge Didn't Know He Was Broadcasting Celtics' Draft Pick To WorldWhen Terry Rozier FaceTimed Danny Ainge as the Celtics were about to make their pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the C's president had no idea he was on a live webcast.