Boston Native Kaz Grala Looks To Top NASCAR Leaderboard In Loudon

Boston Native Kaz Grala Looks To Top NASCAR Leaderboard In LoudonAn upcoming star in NASCAR, Boston native Kaz Grala will look to top the leaderboard this weekend in Loudon. WBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.
Slice Of Sully: Looking Ahead To Red Sox Second HalfIn the latest edition of "A Slice Of Sully," WBZ-TV Sports producer Scott Sullivan and Steve Burton look ahead to the rest of the season for the Boston Red Sox and discuss whether or not they can keep up their epic pace from the first half. They also touch on the power of J.D. Martinez and Mookie Betts, the state of the pitching staff, and Boston's biggest need at the trade deadline.
Slice Of Sully: Marcus Smart Is Perfect For Boston CelticsThe Celtics and guard Marcus Smart are reportedly getting close to a new contract, which is great news for both sides. Steve Burton and WBZ Sports producer Scott Sullivan sit down to discuss how important Smart is to the Celtics, Kawhi Leonard's move to Toronto, and Kyrie Irving's future in Boston on the latest edition of "A Slice Of Sully."