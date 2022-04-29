WBZ Evening News Update For April 29, 2022Two Suffolk University students allegedly attacked by group in Boston Common; Stoneham police officer & brother indicted in a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme; Driver convicted in the death of Trooper Thomas Clardy released early from prison; Latest forecast.

15 minutes ago

Report Critical Of Former Holyoke Soldiers' Home LeaderBennett Walsh lacked both the leadership skills and the temperament to run such a facility when he was hired in 2016, according to a blistering state Inspector General's report released Friday. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca has more.

32 minutes ago

Next Weather: WBZ Evening Forecast For April 29Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

40 minutes ago

Boston To Step Up Youth Services To Address Violent Group Of KidsA group of kids has violently attacked people in different neighborhoods around Boston recently. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

42 minutes ago

North End Restaurant Owners Gear Up For Outdoor DiningOn May 1, outdoor dining season will begin in the North End. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

45 minutes ago

Driver Convicted In Trooper Thomas Clardy Death ReleasedDavid Njuguna, the driver convicted in the death of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Thomas Clardy, was released from prison Friday.

55 minutes ago

Large Victorian Home In Northbridge On FireA Victorian home in Northbridge caught on fire Friday.

1 hour ago

Margaret Brennan On Federal Reserve's Effort To Fight InflationFace The Nation host Margaret Brennan discusses the action the Federal Reserve may take to fight inflation.

1 hour ago

Fire Burning At Large Victorian Home In NorthbridgeAn historic Victorian home in Northbridge caught on fire Friday.

1 hour ago

First 'How To Boston While Black Summit' Is UnderwayThe first ever "How to Boston While Black" summit is now underway.

1 hour ago

Construction On I-93 In Wilmington Will Cause ClosuresThere will be some major construction work in Wilmington this weekend.

1 hour ago

Father Of Girl Injured In Salem, NH Crash Hoping For Plea AgreementA doctor is charged with drunk driving in a crash that critically injured a girl in New Hampshire. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

1 hour ago

UMass Memorial COVID Treatment Center Has Record Number Of PatientsWBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

1 hour ago

Fire Burning In Northbridge Victorian HomeWBZ-TV has learned police rescued a dog from the home, but it is unclear if anyone was at the home at the time

1 hour ago

Art Contest Allows Kids To Teach Adults About Climate ChangeCool Science is an art contest for students in kindergarten through 12th grade about the weather, energy, and climate change. WBZ-TV's Sarah Wroblewski reports.

2 hours ago

Stoneham Police Officer, Brother Charged In Multi-Million Fraud SchemeA Stoneham police officer and his brother are accused of fraudulently receiving $36 million in Mass Save funds. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

2 hours ago

Young Owl Rescued From Watertown Golf CourseThe owl, estimated to be 4-6 weeks old, was abandoned by its parents and too young to fly properly.

3 hours ago

Patriots Introduce First-Round Pick Cole Strange At Gillette StadiumThe New England Patriots on Friday introduced their first-round draft pick Cole Strange at Gillette Stadium.

4 hours ago

Seaplane Service To Provincetown From Boston Harbor Takes Off In MaySeaplane service to P-Town from Boston Harbor will be taking off May 25th and running through September 6th.

4 hours ago

WBZ News Update For April 29Paula Ebben and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

7 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ Midday Forecast For April 29Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

Judge Orders Mental Health Evaluation For Man Accused Of Stealing Amazon Delivery Truck In MaldenA Somerville man was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation on Friday. WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

7 hours ago

2 Suffolk University Students Attacked By Group Of Kids On Boston Common, Police SayPolice said these are the same kids responsible for several unprovoked attacks and property damage on the Common and in Downtown Crossing. WBZ-TV's Katrina Kincade reports.

7 hours ago