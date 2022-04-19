WBZ Evening News Update For April 19, 2022Ride-share driver arrested after allegedly kidnapping a passenger; MBTA riders no longer have to wear masks on trains, buses; Off-duty Haverhill police officer charged with OUI after crash; Latest forecast.

49 minutes ago

I-Team: Unemployment Fraud Leads To Tax Nightmare For Cape Cod CoupleA Cape Cod couple was notified they owed $60,000 based on an unemployment claim. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

1 hour ago

Next Weather: WBZ Evening Update For April 19Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

1 hour ago

President Biden Highlights Infrastructure Spending During Visit To Portsmouth, New HampshireThe President used his speech at Portsmouth Harbor to tout the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law he signed last fall. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

2 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Poll Shows Massachusetts Residents Don't Prioritize Climate Change Over Other IssuesThe numbers show that climate change activists have their work cut out for them.

2 hours ago

Haverhill Police Officer On Administrative Leave After Being Charged With OUIHaverhill police officer Carlos Arriaga pleaded not guilty to a drunk driving charge.

2 hours ago

New Incentives Offered With Lifeguard Positions Ahead Of SummerOfficials don't foresee another lifeguard shortage this summer. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

2 hours ago

Jerry York Officially Says Goodbye To Boston College HockeyJerry York officially said goodbye to the sport and the school that's been a part of him for so long. WBZ-TV's Steve Burton reports.

2 hours ago

Ride-Share Driver Charged With Kidnapping PassengerA ride-share driver is accused of not stopping at a passenger's destination.

3 hours ago

'It's Freedom': MBTA Drops Mask MandateMasks are no longer required on MBTA buses, trains or properties. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

3 hours ago

Vrabel, Wilfork, Mankins Named Finalists For Patriots Hall Of FameWBZ's Michael Hurley breaks down the candidacy of the three finalists for this year's Patriots Hall of Fame spot.

4 hours ago

Woman Accused Of Drunk Driving After Crashing Through Barricades, Getting Stuck On Closed BridgeA woman is accused of drunk driving after she crashed through barricades and attempted to cross a bridge that was under construction, Greenfield Police said.

6 hours ago

WBZ News Update For April 19, 2022WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For April 19Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

MBTA To Drop Mask Mandate On Trains And BusesMasks will no longer be required on MBTA buses and trains starting Tuesday, a transportation source told WBZ-TV.

7 hours ago

Pilot Reports Laser Strike Near Logan AirportSomeone reportedly shined a laser at a plane landing in Boston over the weekend, as similar incidents are on the rise nationwide.

10 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For April 19Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

10 hours ago

President Biden Approves Disaster Declaration For January BlizzardPresident Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Massachusetts covering a blizzard in late January.

11 hours ago

Study: Only 7% Of COVID Cases Are Being Reported As At-Home Test Use IncreasesOfficials say COVID cases in the US are being underreported.

11 hours ago

President Biden To Highlight Infrastructure Spending During Visit To Portsmouth, New HampshirePresident Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Portsmouth Harbor in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

11 hours ago

WBZ News Update For April 19Wet And Windy Next Weather Alert; President Biden In NH; Logan Laser Strike; Tax Filing Deadline

11 hours ago

Uber Ends Mask Mandate For Drivers And RidersMasks are no longer required inside an Uber.

11 hours ago