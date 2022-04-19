Officials don't foresee another lifeguard shortage this summer. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
New Incentives Offered With Lifeguard Positions Ahead Of Summer
WBZ Evening News Update For April 19, 2022Ride-share driver arrested after allegedly kidnapping a passenger; MBTA riders no longer have to wear masks on trains, buses; Off-duty Haverhill police officer charged with OUI after crash; Latest forecast.
I-Team: Unemployment Fraud Leads To Tax Nightmare For Cape Cod CoupleA Cape Cod couple was notified they owed $60,000 based on an unemployment claim. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.
Next Weather: WBZ Evening Update For April 19Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.
President Biden Highlights Infrastructure Spending During Visit To Portsmouth, New HampshireThe President used his speech at Portsmouth Harbor to tout the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law he signed last fall. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
Keller @ Large: Poll Shows Massachusetts Residents Don't Prioritize Climate Change Over Other IssuesThe numbers show that climate change activists have their work cut out for them.
Haverhill Police Officer On Administrative Leave After Being Charged With OUIHaverhill police officer Carlos Arriaga pleaded not guilty to a drunk driving charge.
Jerry York Officially Says Goodbye To Boston College HockeyJerry York officially said goodbye to the sport and the school that's been a part of him for so long. WBZ-TV's Steve Burton reports.
Ride-Share Driver Charged With Kidnapping PassengerA ride-share driver is accused of not stopping at a passenger's destination.
'It's Freedom': MBTA Drops Mask MandateMasks are no longer required on MBTA buses, trains or properties. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Vrabel, Wilfork, Mankins Named Finalists For Patriots Hall Of FameWBZ's Michael Hurley breaks down the candidacy of the three finalists for this year's Patriots Hall of Fame spot.
Woman Accused Of Drunk Driving After Crashing Through Barricades, Getting Stuck On Closed BridgeA woman is accused of drunk driving after she crashed through barricades and attempted to cross a bridge that was under construction, Greenfield Police said.
WBZ News Update For April 19, 2022WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest weather forecast.
Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For April 19Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.
MBTA To Drop Mask Mandate On Trains And BusesMasks will no longer be required on MBTA buses and trains starting Tuesday, a transportation source told WBZ-TV.
Pilot Reports Laser Strike Near Logan AirportSomeone reportedly shined a laser at a plane landing in Boston over the weekend, as similar incidents are on the rise nationwide.
Next Weather: WBZ Midday Update For April 19Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.
President Biden Approves Disaster Declaration For January BlizzardPresident Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Massachusetts covering a blizzard in late January.
Study: Only 7% Of COVID Cases Are Being Reported As At-Home Test Use IncreasesOfficials say COVID cases in the US are being underreported.
President Biden To Highlight Infrastructure Spending During Visit To Portsmouth, New HampshirePresident Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Portsmouth Harbor in New Hampshire on Tuesday.
WBZ News Update For April 19Wet And Windy Next Weather Alert; President Biden In NH; Logan Laser Strike; Tax Filing Deadline
Uber Ends Mask Mandate For Drivers And RidersMasks are no longer required inside an Uber.