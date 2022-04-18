Henry Richard, Brother Of Martin Richard, Completes First Boston MarathonHenry Richard told WBZ-TV's David Wade that he ran the Boston Marathon for himself and his brother.

14 minutes ago

Paralympian, Veteran Melissa Stockwell Finishes Boston MarathonMelissa Stockwell lost her leg just weeks into her Iraq deployment.

1 hour ago

Paralyzed Hockey Player Matt Brown And Lucas Carr Finish 8th Boston Marathon As A TeamWBZ TV's David Wade spoke to Matt Brown and Lucas Carr after they finished their eighth Boston Marathon together Monday.

1 hour ago

NASCAR Driver Matt Kenseth Finishes Boston Marathon In Just Over 3 HoursNASCAR driver Matt Kenseth finished his first Boston Marathon Monday in an impressive 3:01:40. He spoke to WBZ-TV's Steve Burton after the race.

2 hours ago

Double Amputee Marko Cheseto Continues To Inspire, Wins Para Athletics Division Of Boston MarathonMarko Cheseto spoke to WBZ-TV's David Wade about how to overcome limitations your set for yourself.

3 hours ago

Evans Chebet Speaks With WBZ-TV's Steve Burton After Boston Marathon WinEvans Chebett cruised in to break the tape for his first Boston victory.

3 hours ago

Peres Jepchirchir Speaks With WBZ-TV's David Wade After Winning Boston Marathon Women's DivisionPeres Jepchirchir said the win was a dream come true.

3 hours ago

'I Love This City': Former Mayor Marty Walsh Returns For Boston MarathonWBZ-TV's David Wade talks to former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

3 hours ago

Nell Rojas Finishes Boston Marathon As First American WomanNell Rojas finished 10th in the Boston Marathon.

3 hours ago

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir Wins 2022 Boston Marathon Women's RaceThe 2022 Boston Marathon women’s race came down to the wire, and featured a back-and-forth finish between Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir and Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh.

3 hours ago

American Scott Fauble Talks With WBZ-TV's Steve Burton After 7th Place Boston Marathon FinishScott Fauble said the race was hard but the crowds were amazing.

4 hours ago

Evans Chebet Of Kenya Pulls Away Late To Claim First Boston Marathon VictoryEvans Chebet took home his first Boston Marathon win on Monday.

4 hours ago

Ric Rojas Gets Emotional Talking About Daughter Nell Running The Boston MarathonRic Rojas is not only watching the Boston Marathon as a coach - he's also cheering on his daughter, Nell. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

4 hours ago

Daniel Romanchuk Speaks With WBZ-TV's David Wade After Boston Marathon Men’s Wheelchair RaceDaniel Romanchuk said this year's marathon was a "whole different race" without Marcel Hug.

4 hours ago

'So Glad To Be Back': Manuela Schar Talks To WBZ-TV's David Wade After 2022 Boston Marathon Women's Wheelchair WinManuela Schar said it's good to be back in Boston in April.

4 hours ago

Manuela Schar Wins 2022 Boston Marathon Women’s Wheelchair RaceManuela Schar is once again the Boston Marathon champion.

5 hours ago

Nico Montanez Running With Boston Marathon Lead Pack 2 Nights After Root CanalDespite needing a root canal in the middle of the night just days before the Boston Marathon, Nico Montanez is still running with the lead pack.

5 hours ago

Daniel Romanchuk Wins 2022 Boston Marathon Men’s Wheelchair RaceAfter finishing second last October, Daniel Romanchuk added another Boston Marathon win to his resume on Monday.

5 hours ago

First Wave Of Boston Marathon Runners Take Off From Start LineRunners are off for the 126th Boston Marathon.

5 hours ago

Val Rogosheske Running Boston Marathon To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Original 8 Women FinishersVal Rogosheske was one of the first 8 women to officially run the Boston Marathon in 1972. She'll do it again Monday to celebrate the 50th anniversary. Val spoke to WBZ TV's Kate Merrill and Liam Martin.

7 hours ago

22 Team Hoyt Members Running Boston Marathon In Honor Of Iconic Father-Son DuoMembers of the Hoyt family are continuing the legacy following the passing of Dick Hoyt.

7 hours ago

Runners Make Way To Boston Marathon Start Line In HopkintonWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

7 hours ago

Outgoing B.A.A. President And CEO Tom Grilk Reflects On Years Leading Boston MarathonWBZ-TV's Steve Burton talks to outgoing B.A.A. president and CEO Tom Grilk.

7 hours ago

Chance To Run Boston Marathon 'The Opportunity Of A Lifetime' For John Hancock Contest WinnerLiz Kilzi is running this year's Boston Marathon after being chosen as the winner of John Hancock's contest.

8 hours ago