NASCAR Driver Matt Kenseth Finishes Boston Marathon In Just Over 3 HoursNASCAR driver Matt Kenseth finished his first Boston Marathon Monday in an impressive 3:01:40. He spoke to WBZ-TV's Steve Burton after the race.

9 minutes ago

Double Amputee Marko Cheseto Continues To Inspire, Wins Para Athletics Division Of Boston MarathonMarko Cheseto spoke to WBZ-TV's David Wade about how to overcome limitations your set for yourself.

1 hour ago

Evans Chebet Speaks With WBZ-TV's Steve Burton After Boston Marathon WinEvans Chebett cruised in to break the tape for his first Boston victory.

1 hour ago

Peres Jepchirchir Speaks With WBZ-TV's David Wade After Winning Boston Marathon Women's DivisionPeres Jepchirchir said the win was a dream come true.

1 hour ago

'I Love This City': Former Mayor Marty Walsh Returns For Boston MarathonWBZ-TV's David Wade talks to former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

1 hour ago

Nell Rojas Finishes Boston Marathon As First American WomanNell Rojas finished 10th in the Boston Marathon.

2 hours ago

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir Wins 2022 Boston Marathon Women's RaceThe 2022 Boston Marathon women’s race came down to the wire, and featured a back-and-forth finish between Kenya’s Peres Jepchirchir and Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh.

2 hours ago

American Scott Fauble Talks With WBZ-TV's Steve Burton After 7th Place Boston Marathon FinishScott Fauble said the race was hard but the crowds were amazing.

2 hours ago

Evans Chebet Of Kenya Pulls Away Late To Claim First Boston Marathon VictoryEvans Chebet took home his first Boston Marathon win on Monday.

2 hours ago

Ric Rojas Gets Emotional Talking About Daughter Nell Running The Boston MarathonRic Rojas is not only watching the Boston Marathon as a coach - he's also cheering on his daughter, Nell. WBZ-TV's David Wade reports.

2 hours ago

Daniel Romanchuk Speaks With WBZ-TV's David Wade After Boston Marathon Men’s Wheelchair RaceDaniel Romanchuk said this year's marathon was a "whole different race" without Marcel Hug.

3 hours ago

'So Glad To Be Back': Manuela Schar Talks To WBZ-TV's David Wade After 2022 Boston Marathon Women's Wheelchair WinManuela Schar said it's good to be back in Boston in April.

3 hours ago

Manuela Schar Wins 2022 Boston Marathon Women’s Wheelchair RaceManuela Schar is once again the Boston Marathon champion.

3 hours ago

Nico Montanez Running With Boston Marathon Lead Pack 2 Nights After Root CanalDespite needing a root canal in the middle of the night just days before the Boston Marathon, Nico Montanez is still running with the lead pack.

3 hours ago

Daniel Romanchuk Wins 2022 Boston Marathon Men’s Wheelchair RaceAfter finishing second last October, Daniel Romanchuk added another Boston Marathon win to his resume on Monday.

3 hours ago

First Wave Of Boston Marathon Runners Take Off From Start LineRunners are off for the 126th Boston Marathon.

4 hours ago

Val Rogosheske Running Boston Marathon To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Original 8 Women FinishersVal Rogosheske was one of the first 8 women to officially run the Boston Marathon in 1972. She'll do it again Monday to celebrate the 50th anniversary. Val spoke to WBZ TV's Kate Merrill and Liam Martin.

5 hours ago

22 Team Hoyt Members Running Boston Marathon In Honor Of Iconic Father-Son DuoMembers of the Hoyt family are continuing the legacy following the passing of Dick Hoyt.

5 hours ago

Runners Make Way To Boston Marathon Start Line In HopkintonWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

5 hours ago

Outgoing B.A.A. President And CEO Tom Grilk Reflects On Years Leading Boston MarathonWBZ-TV's Steve Burton talks to outgoing B.A.A. president and CEO Tom Grilk.

6 hours ago

Chance To Run Boston Marathon 'The Opportunity Of A Lifetime' For John Hancock Contest WinnerLiz Kilzi is running this year's Boston Marathon after being chosen as the winner of John Hancock's contest.

6 hours ago

Race Director Dave McGillivray Running 50th Boston MarathonWBZ TV's Kate Merrill and Liam Martin talked to race director Dave McGillivray before he ran his 50th Boston Marathon Monday

6 hours ago

Marcel Hug, Defending Men's Wheelchair Champion, Withdraws From Boston MarathonWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

6 hours ago

Best Sports To Watch The Boston MarathonWBZ TV's Levan Reid shows us the best spots to watch the runners along the 26.2 mile course.

7 hours ago