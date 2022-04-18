Val Rogosheske Running Boston Marathon To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Original 8 Women FinishersVal Rogosheske was one of the first 8 women to officially run the Boston Marathon in 1972. She'll do it again Monday to celebrate the 50th anniversary. Val spoke to WBZ TV's Kate Merrill and Liam Martin.

25 minutes ago

22 Team Hoyt Members Running Boston Marathon In Honor Of Iconic Father-Son DuoMembers of the Hoyt family are continuing the legacy following the passing of Dick Hoyt.

26 minutes ago

Runners Make Way To Boston Marathon Start Line In HopkintonWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

34 minutes ago

Outgoing B.A.A. President And CEO Tom Grilk Reflects On Years Leading Boston MarathonWBZ-TV's Steve Burton talks to outgoing B.A.A. president and CEO Tom Grilk.

41 minutes ago

Chance To Run Boston Marathon 'The Opportunity Of A Lifetime' For John Hancock Contest WinnerLiz Kilzi is running this year's Boston Marathon after being chosen as the winner of John Hancock's contest.

52 minutes ago

Race Director Dave McGillivray Running 50th Boston MarathonWBZ TV's Kate Merrill and Liam Martin talked to race director Dave McGillivray before he ran his 50th Boston Marathon Monday

1 hour ago

Marcel Hug, Defending Men's Wheelchair Champion, Withdraws From Boston MarathonWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

2 hours ago

Best Sports To Watch The Boston MarathonWBZ TV's Levan Reid shows us the best spots to watch the runners along the 26.2 mile course.

2 hours ago

Next Weather: WBZ Morning Update For April 18Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

WBZ ForecastSarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

2 Men Facing Charges After Chinatown Shooting Leaves 2 People Critically InjuredBoston Police say two suspects were arrested after a car led officers on a chase that ended with a crash in Charlestown.

10 hours ago

Boston Marathon Runners Celebrate Annual Blessing Of The AthletesThe Annual Blessing of the Athletes fell on Easter this year.

10 hours ago

Professional Runner Stephanie Bruce Ready To Run Boston Marathon One Last TimeStephanie Bruce last ran Boston in 2013 and this year's Boston Marathon will be her last.

10 hours ago

Runners Visit Finish Line, Eat Pasta In North End Ahead Of Boston MarathonWBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

10 hours ago

WBZ News Update For April 17, 2022WBZ-TV's Ken Macleod and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather.

13 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For April 17Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

13 hours ago

2 People Critically Injured In Chinatown Shooting; 3 Suspects In CustodyTwo men are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Chinatown early Sunday morning.

14 hours ago

Terminal At Logan Airport Evacuated Due To Suspicious Item In Checked BagThe State Police bomb squad has cleared the scene.

14 hours ago

When Does The Boston Marathon Begin? A List Of The Different Start TimesThe start of the Boston Marathon is just hours away.

14 hours ago

First Official Women Runners Of The Boston Marathon Celebrated At Fan FestWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

14 hours ago

'A Lot Of Emotions': Red Sox Lefty Rich Hill To Pitch Monday With Memory Of Father Running Boston MarathonRed Sox left-hander Rich Hill, a Milton native, spoke with WBZ-TV's Dan Roche about the memories he has of his father running the Boston Marathon 37 times. His dad, Lloyd Hill Sr., passed away on Friday at the age of 94.

20 hours ago

WBZ News Update For April 17Nick Giovanni and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

23 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Part Two Of Conversation With President Of Greater Boston Chamber Of Commerce Jim RooneyRooney speaks on Gov. Baker's tax cut package and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

1 day ago

Keller @ Large: President Of Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Jim Rooney On Relaxing Pandemic Precautions, Downtown ChangesJon Keller spoke with the President and CEO of the Boston Chamber of Commerce Jim Rooney about the future of the tourism industry, the economy, and more.

1 day ago