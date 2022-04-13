WBZ Evening Forecast For April 13, 2022Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

COVID Cases On Rise In Massachusetts, But Experts Aren't WorryingWBZ-TV's Katrina Kincade reports.

Dorchester Artist Becomes Known As 'One Dollar Portrait Guy' On Boston CommonWith his limited supplies and advertising, Dorchester artist Nick Shea sits on a bench and creates portraits for strangers, for just $1. WBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

Boston Students Get First Taste Of Theater With Special Production Of 'To Kill A Mockingbird'One of the goals of the Rodman Foundation is to help students access the arts.

Practicing Food Safety For Pets Can Be Good For Your HealthWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

Experts Now Recommend All Children 8-18 Get Screened For AnxietyWBZ-TV's Mallika Marshall reports.

Springfield Police Department Agrees To Make Changes After Narcotics Bureau Found Using Excessive ForceSince April 2018, federal prosecutors have been investigating the police department's narcotics bureau for misconduct and excessive force.

Supply Chain Issues, Recall Lead To Shortage Of Baby FormulaFirst it was cleaning supplies, then toilet paper. Now, baby formula is entering the infamous category: impossible to find. WBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

Many Boston Hotels Sold Out For Marathon WeekendWBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

'I Thank Children's For Giving Me My Best Friend.' Mother And Daughter Run Boston Marathon For Children's HospitalWBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Red Sox Announce Fenway Park Improvements, Transition To 'Fully Cashless Environment'Fenway Park will have no shortage of new areas and features for the 2022 season. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

Massachusetts Reports 1,969 New COVID Cases, 1 Additional DeathThe Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,969 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday.

$5,000 Reward Offered After Boston Police Uniforms StolenA $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for stealing Boston Police uniforms from a Weymouth supply store. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

Suspect Arrested After Multi-State Chase In ConnecticutA lengthy police chase came to an end with a crash near the Rhode Island-Connecticut border after Ian Grant, a 36-year-old armed arson suspect, fled during a pursuit that started in Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

What's The Difference Between The Common Cold, Flu And COVID-19?Dr. Mallika Marshall shares some advice for how someone with these symptoms could tell them apart.

Connecticut State Police Provide Update After Chase Starting In Massachusetts Ends With CrashConnecticut State Police Trooper First Class Pedro Muñiz provides an update on the chase.

Suspect In Custody after Police Chase That Started In Massachusetts Ends In ConnecticutPolice could be seen pulling a pursuit suspect out of a pickup truck following a chase that ended in Connecticut.

Massachusetts State Police Chase Of Possibly Armed Man In Westport Ends In Stonington, Connecticut CrashBeth Germano reports for CBS News Boston.

Man Evades Police During Police Chase From Massachusetts Into Rhode IslandA man driving a pickup truck sped off during a police chase that started in Westport.

Rhode Island State Police Chase Possibly Armed Man Who Fled From MassachusettsRhode Island State Police are chasing a possibly armed man who fled during a pursuit that started in Massachusetts.

WBZ News Update For April 13Stolen Boston Police Uniforms Reward; 2 Arrested In Worcester Murder; Marathon Starting Line Painted

WBZ Midday Forecast For April 13Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

Spencer The Golden Retriever Named Official Dog Of 126th Boston MarathonWBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

Boston Blooms Block Party Welcoming Everybody Back DowntownWBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

