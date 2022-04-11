New Owners Of Ula Café In Jamaica Plain Paying It Forward In CommunityWBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.

23 minutes ago

WBZ Mid-Morning Forecast For April 11Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

27 minutes ago

WBZ News Update For April 11Chinatown shooting; Carlisle Police warning; North End outdoor dining update

34 minutes ago

Dan Roche Goes 1-On-1 With Red Sox Pitcher And Milton Native Rich HillMilton's Rich Hill discusses his decision to return to the Red Sox for his 18th MLB season, and he tells Dan Roche it wasn't just for the 20-minute commute: Hill sees Boston as a true contender for a World Series title.

48 minutes ago

Celtics React To Clinching 2-Seed In Eastern ConferenceThe Celtics capped off an incredible regular season turnaround by locking up the two-seed in the Eastern Conference on the final day of the season. While that could bring a first-round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, the Celtics say they don't fear anyone in the playoffs.

56 minutes ago

Green Thumb: Tips For Getting Your Garden To Stand Out This SpringWBZ TV's Zack Green talked to Mark Saidnawey from Pemberton Garden Services in Cambridge about how to get your garden ready for Spring.

2 hours ago

Shots Fired As Boston Police Arrest 3 After Incident In ChinatownWBZ TV's Nick Giovanni reports.

3 hours ago

WBZ Morning Forecast For April 11Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

4 hours ago

Fundraiser Helps Build New Clubhouse For The Boys And Girls Club Of DorchesterThey hope to break ground next fall.

9 hours ago

WBZ ForecastJosh Nichols has your latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

Boston Marathon Preparations Underway At Start Line, Finish LinePreparations for the 126th Boston Marathon are underway from the starting line in Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street.

9 hours ago

Bill Would Help Those Entering Massachusetts Cannabis MarketThe bill would create a new fund that supporters say will increase equity in the cannabis industry in part by addressing the lack of access to capital.

9 hours ago

JetBlue Cancels Or Delays Dozens More Flights At Logan AirportDozens more JetBlue flights at Logan Airport have been canceled or delayed on Sunday as the airline says it expects disruptions to continue in the near future.

9 hours ago

Boston Extends Outdoor Dining Application Deadline For North End RestaurantsRestaurant owners in Boston’s North End will have a few extra days to apply for this year’s outdoor dining program.

9 hours ago

20-Year-Old Salem Man Dies After Lynn ShootingPolice were called to the Lynn English High School around 12:50 a.m. Sunday.

9 hours ago

Man Killed After Getting Stuck In Door Of Departing Red Line TrainWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

9 hours ago

WBZ News Update For April 10, 2022WBZ-TV's Ken Macleod and Josh Nichols have your latest news and weather.

15 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Where Will Massachusetts' Economic Growth Come From In Upcoming Years?WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talks to Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation

19 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Tax Issues Expected To Be Front And Center On Massachusetts Ballot This YearWBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talks to Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation

19 hours ago

WBZ News Update For April 10Nick Giovanni and Jacob Wycoff have your latest news and weather headlines.

22 hours ago

Aurora Borealis Visible As Far South As MassachusettsA viewer shared a photo of the Northern Lights, which were visible in Baldwinville.

1 day ago

WBZ Weather Forecast For April 10Jacob Wycoff has your latest weather forecast.

1 day ago

Local Lawmakers Hold A Virtual Climate Change ConferenceSome familiar faces appearing at the event included Senator Ed Markey, Representative Ayanna Pressley, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

1 day ago