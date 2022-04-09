New England Aquarium Veterinarian Flies To Mississippi For Sea Turtle SurgeryWhen a sea turtle needs an emergency lung biopsy, who do you call? A specialist from the New England Aquarium!

Drug Bust At Hot Mamma's Restaurant In Hartford Leads To Arrest Of 3 Massachusetts ResidentsPolice say they seized $500,000 in drugs, including 145 pounds of marijuana and 160 bags on fentanyl.

Parents And Educators Holding Rally In Boston For Early Childhood EducationParents, educators, and other affordable child care advocates from across Massachusetts will spend part of their Saturday morning rallying for the cause.

International Institute Of New England President Jeffrey Thielman On Resettling Ukrainian Refugees In MassachusettsInternational Institute of New England President and CEO Jeffrey Thielman spoke with WBZ-TV's Anne Meiler about how they are preparing to help people fleeing Ukraine resettle in Massachusetts.

Six Flags New England Opens Saturday For The 2022 SeasonIt's Opening Day for Six Flags New England. The theme park in Agawam will welcome thrill seekers back at 11 a.m.

Annual Sign Of Spring: ‘Ice-Out’ Declared At Lake WinnipesaukeeAn annual rite of spring has come to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.

Boston Public Schools Drops Garelick Farms As Milk Vendor After Contamination IssueBoston Public Schools has canceled all upcoming orders with Garelick Farms after two Boston students found sanitizer inside their milk cartons.

Suspect In Revere Shot In The Leg By Police; I-Team Sources Say He Fired At OfficersA suspect was shot in the leg by police near Broadway and Fernwood Avenue in Revere on Friday night.

I-Team Sources: 1 Killed, 1 Wounded In Roslindale Shooting Near Washington StreetI-Team sources say one person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting near Washington Street on Friday night.

12 State Troopers Fired For Refusing To Take COVID VaccineWBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes has the story.

Police Say They Have Found The Man Wanted For Indecent Assaults In BrightonOfficers say they have tracked down the man who indecently assaulted two women in Brighton earlier this week.

'It's Shocking,' Father Accused Of Stabbing 13-Year-Old Daughter And Wife At Middleton HomeWBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

92-Year-Old Dorchester Man Graduates From Cambridge College, Fulfilling Lifelong DreamWBZ-TV's Rachel Holt reports.

'Things Are Opening Up': Job Market Looking Promising For New College GraduatesWBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

Stokke Recalls Clikk High Chairs Because They Can BreakThere's a recall that parents wants to hear.

