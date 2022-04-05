WBZ Evening News Update For April 5, 2022Increased patient volume causing crowded Emergency Room at Boston Children's; Boston Licensing Board to review Sons of Boston bar's liquor license; Girls' basketball league in Brockton named after fallen MA state trooper; Latest forecast.

Mark Wahlberg Returns To Boston For Screening Of "Father Stu"WBZ-TV's Rachel Holts sits down with Mark Wahlberg to discuss his latest movie.

WBZ Evening Forecast For April 5Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

Stoughton Man Flies To Poland With Body Armor, Medical Supplies For UkrainiansWBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

UPS In Talks To Use Tugboat, Barge Freight To Deliver Packages To NantucketUPS is in talks with a company to use one of their tugboats and a barge freight to transport packages from New Bedford to Nantucket.

Dracut Mom Finds Man Looking Into Daughters' Bedroom WindowA Dracut mom said she found a strange man peering through the window of her daughters' bedroom early Monday morning. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

Patriots' Berj Najarian Running Boston Marathon For New Nonprofit Focused On Highlighting CultureWBZ-TV's Steve Burton reports.

Keller @ Large: Why Some Obama Supporters Have Changed Their OpinionFormer President Barack Obama returned to the White House Tuesday for the first time since January 2017. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

NH Man Accused Of Robbing Tewksbury Bank Twice In A MonthA New Hampshire man has been arrested for allegedly robbing the same Tewksbury bank twice in a month.

Licensing Board Will Vote Thursday On 'Son's Of Boston' Liquor LicenseThe Boston Licensing Board will vote on Thursday on whether to remove the liquor license for the Son's of Boston bar after a man was stabbed to death.

Leominster Comes Together To Honor Fallen Marine Captain Ross Reynolds At FuneralGov. Charlie Baker attended the funeral service as well. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

2017 Death Of Infant In Nashua, NH Ruled HomicidePolice in New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the death of Luna Champagne, a 4-month-old who died in 2017.

Student Loan Pause To Be Extended Through AugustThe Biden Administration is extending the pause on student loan repayments through August 31.

WBZ News Update For April 5, 2022Liam Martin and Sarah Wroblewski have your latest news and weather headlines.

WBZ Midday Forecast For April 5Sarah Wroblewski has your latest weather forecast.

Aluminum Shortage Impacting Cat Food And Beer ProductionA shortage of aluminum could leave you searching for cat food and canned beer.

Black-Owned Roxbury Bookstore Gets Support From Around The World After FireWBZ-TV's Levan Reid reports.

WBZ News For April 5Pedestrian Struck On 495; Leominster Marine Funeral; Newton Pellet Gun Rules; 7-Day Forecast

Suspect Hits Several Cruisers During Police Chase Ending Outside Encore Boston Harbor CasinoMassachusetts State Police say a suspect fleeing from a lieutenant crashed into several cruisers.

Driver Runs Out Of Gas, Hit By Pickup Truck On Route 495 In AndoverWBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

WBZ Morning Forecast For April 5Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

