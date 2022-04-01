WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

'We're Very Proud': Gloucester Cinema Showing 'CODA' Again To Celebrate Oscars WinCODA won the Oscar for Best Picture, and now Gloucester residents are getting the chance to see the film in their hometown theater. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Psychologist On School Violence: Children Still Processing Trauma Of COVID PandemicA Mass General psychologist said sometimes kids don't know what they're feeling and act out in "awful ways." WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

Joyce Kulhawik: Smith Resignation From Academy Was Right Thing To DoFormer WBZ entertainment reporter Joyce Kulhawik says Will Smith's Oscars incident and resignation is unprecedented.

WBZ Evening News Update For April 1, 2022Social media video shows shocking bullying incident at Wilmington High; Man accused of stealing catalytic converter from motor home; Body of fallen Marine to return to Leominster Saturday; Latest forecast.

Mother Of Fallen Firefighter Michael Kennedy Running Boston Marathon In His HonorWBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

WBZ Evening Forecast For April 1Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

Hotels, Stores, Restaurants In Massachusetts Beach Towns Struggling To Find Summer EmployeesWBZ-TV's Brandon Truitt reports.

Margaret Brennan To Interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy On Face The NationZelenskyy has inspired his people to fight back against Russian forces, but he says conditions in some areas of the country are extremely difficult. Margaret Brennan has an exclusive interview with Zelenskyy on Face The Nation Sunday morning.

Suave Antiperspirant Powder, Protection Aerosol Recalled Due To Elevated Benzene LevelsBenzene exposure can lead to health problems including blood cancer and leukemia.

'Nerve-Wracking': Newton Residents Worried About Neighbor Shooting Pellet GunNewton Police say a man shooting an air rifle at targets in his backyard is not doing anything illegal. WBZ-TV's Paul Burton reports.

COVID Cases Tick Up In MassachusettsCOVID cases in Massachusetts jumped 36% from the previous week. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Judge Denies Dedham Couple's Request To Drop Charges Against ThemThe drowning case against a former state police trooper and his wife will go forward.

Wilmington Police Investigating 'Disturbing' Incident Recorded In Boys' High School BathroomWilmington Police are looking into a “serious and disturbing physical altercation” in a boys’ bathroom at Wilmington High School earlier this week, according to the superintendent. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports.

Revolution Goalkeeper Opens Up About Foot InjuryRevolution goalkeeper Matt Turner discussed his foot injury with WBZ-TV's Dan Roche, explaining how it came about and how his rehab is going. He's also hopeful that he can rejoin the Revs in the coming weeks.

Massachusetts April Fools' Day Jokes Feature Market Basket, Julian EdelmanYou can’t believe everything you read on the internet – especially on April 1.

Wreaths Across America Wants To Put Giant Flagpole In MaineThe world's tallest flagpole is being proposed in rural Maine.

Wilmington Police Investigating 'Disturbing' Incident Recorded In High School BathroomWBZ TV's Paula Ebben reports.

WBZ News Update For April 1, 2022WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben and Zack Green have your latest news and weather.

Boston Duck Tours Needs Drivers As New Season BeginsThey hope to hire 20 drivers in the next month and a half. WBZ-TV's Anna Meiler reports.

WBZ Midday Forecast For April 1Zack Green has your latest weather forecast.

Hundreds Of Drivers Wait Hours To Get Free Gas In NorwoodWBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

California Man Arrested For Making Threats, Causing Hours-Long Manhunt At Tufts University In 2021A California man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making threats to Tufts University police.

Leominster To Honor Fallen Marine Captain Ross Reynolds With Procession SaturdayWBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.

