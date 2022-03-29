North End Restaurants Divided Over Outdoor Dining Compromise With Mayor WuSome North End restaurant owners are upset they were shut out of a meeting with Mayor Michelle Wu. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

11 minutes ago

Boston Police Uniforms Stolen From Weymouth StoreBoston Police uniforms were stolen from a supply store in Weymouth, according to WBZ I-Team sources. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.

15 minutes ago

WBZ ForecastEric Fisher has an updated weather forecast.

17 minutes ago

TSA Officers Discover Kitchen Knife In Child's Car Seat At Logan AirportSecurity at Logan Airport confiscated a 10-inch butcher knife that was being carried in a car seat on Monday. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.

22 minutes ago

Orange Line Service Resumes After Partial Garage Collapse In BostonOrange Line service has resumed near Government Center, but the Green Line remains closed. WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.

30 minutes ago

I-Team Investigation Results In New Charges For Drunk Driver Who Killed Young MotherAfter a months-long investigation by the WBZ-TV I-Team, the man responsible for killing 27-year-old Christine Griffiths back in 2001 is now facing new charges. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

36 minutes ago

Roy Family Pushes For Conrad's Law As Mini-Series About His Death DebutsConrad Roy died by suicide after receiving repeated messages from Michelle Carter.

3 hours ago

North End Restaurant Owners Unhappy With Changes To Outdoor DiningSome restaurant owners were denied access to Mayor Wu's press conference where she announced changes to the $7500 dining fee. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

3 hours ago

Cambridge City Councilor Marc McGovern Assaulted While Being Interviewed About Homeless ProblemA man hit the WBZ-TV videographer and then hit Cambridge City Councilor Marc McGovern in Central Square. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

4 hours ago

Where Are The Workers? Many People Chased Dreams During PandemicWBZ-TV's David Wade spoke with three people who ditched their old jobs for new careers.

4 hours ago

WBZ Evening News Update For March 29, 2022Police uniforms stolen from a Weymouth supply store; Teen arrested in Saugus stabbing, injuring other teen; Local activist, husband plead not guilty to slew of federal fraud charges; Latest forecast.

4 hours ago

Patriots QB Mac Jones Spent His Tuesday At Boys And Girls Club In BrocktonMac Jones had a blast at the Boys and Girls Club of Metro South in Brockton on Tuesday, spending time with hundreds of kids and making a big donation. He also talked with WBZ-TV's Steve Burton about his message to the kids.

5 hours ago

WBZ Evening Forecast For March 29Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

Joel Batista-Viera Arrested In Connection With Fire At Wind Tiki Restaurant In WebsterJoel Batista-Viera turned himself in to police but pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday. WBZ-TV's Zinnia Maldonado reports.

6 hours ago

Boston Police Uniforms Stolen From Weymouth Store, I-Team Sources SaySources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team there is an intense police investigation underway after several Boston Police Uniforms were stolen from a Weymouth supply store. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

6 hours ago

Keller @ Large: Missing White House Phone CallsThere is a more than seven-hour gap in the White House logs of President Trump's calls during the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol. WBZ's Jon Keller spoke with CBS reporter Robert Costa who broke the story.

6 hours ago

'Never Forgotten': Worcester Unveils COVID-19 MemorialThe city of Worcester has dedicated a new COVID-19 memorial to the health care heroes, essential workers and those who lost their lives to the virus.

6 hours ago

Foundation In Honor Of Officer Manny Familia Donates Floatation Devices'Manny Tubes' will be kept in emergency vehicles so officers can use them whenever they need to.

6 hours ago

Monica Cannon-Grant And Husband Plead Not Guilty To Misusing Boston Nonprofit's FundsMonica Cannon-Grant and her husband Clark Grant were both allowed to remain free without bail after the remote hearing.

6 hours ago

Massachusetts Reports 16 Additional COVID Deaths Over 3 Days, 882 New CasesThe seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has increased to 2.20%.

6 hours ago

FDA Authorizes Second COVID Vaccine Booster Shots For Adults Age 50 And OlderThe US Food and Drug Administration has expanded the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines to allow adults age 50 and older.

6 hours ago

Man Charged With Taking 'Upskirting' Photos At Newbury Street StoreThe Suffolk District Attorney's Office announced 49-year-old Damon Detesto will be arraigned on Wednesday.

6 hours ago

Mayor Wu Offers Compromise On North End Dining FeesMayor Michelle Wu announced changes to the outdoor dining plans for Boston's North End. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

6 hours ago